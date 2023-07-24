Three nabbed with heroin

Our Correspondent

Raikot, July 23

Three drug peddlers were arrested by the Sadhar police with the help of residents from Buraj Littan village, near here, on Saturday.

The police seized 45 gm of heroin and a Maruti Brezza vehicle used in the crime from the youths.

They were identified as Balwinder Singh of Chaunda Patti, Dalla village, in Malerkotla district, Jashandeep Singh and Jobanjit Singh of Ber Kalan village in the Payal subdivision of Ludhiana.

Sadhar SHO Sharanjit Singh said Sukhwinder Singh of Halwara village had informed the police that three unidentified youths were seen consuming drugs in a Maruti Brezza (bearing registration no. PB 55 0518) and the trio had gone towards Buraj Littan village. A vegetable vendor, Amarjit Singh, who tried to stop their vehicle, was injured as he was dragged by them for a long distance. The miscreants also hit a motorcyclist on the way.

“After getting information, we reached Buraj Littan village and arrested the three youths who were overpowered by residents, led by Sukhwinder Singh,” the SHO said, adding that windowpanes and tyres of the seized vehicle were damaged during the scuffle among them and residents. Heroin was seized from Balwinder.

“We will try to establish suspects’ links with addicts or peddlers of the region,” the SHO said while appreciating the role of residents in preventing the suspects from leaving the area before the arrival of the police.