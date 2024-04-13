Three nabbed with opium

Ludhiana, April 12
Three persons have been nabbed with 500 gm of opium.
SI Sohan Lal alleged that when three men were stopped and checked on suspicion on Tibba Road, the police recovered 500 gm of opium from their possession.
They have been identified as Rashpal Singh, alias Pala, of Simranjit Nagar mohalla, Naresh Kumar of Nandpura mohalla, Subash Nagar, and Ram Lal, alias Rama, of Dharampura near Shingar Cinema. A case has been registered at the Tibba police station. `
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
J&K will get statehood, time not far for Assembly poll: PM Modi in Udhampur
Dares Opposition to bring back Article 370, says Ram Temple ...
Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab
Central election panel meets today