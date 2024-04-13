Three nabbed with opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

Three persons have been nabbed with 500 gm of opium.

SI Sohan Lal alleged that when three men were stopped and checked on suspicion on Tibba Road, the police recovered 500 gm of opium from their possession.

They have been identified as Rashpal Singh, alias Pala, of Simranjit Nagar mohalla, Naresh Kumar of Nandpura mohalla, Subash Nagar, and Ram Lal, alias Rama, of Dharampura near Shingar Cinema. A case has been registered at the Tibba police station. `

