Three nabbed with opium in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

The anti-narcotics cell-2 today nabbed three persons and seized 1.5 kg of opium from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Varinder Paswan, alias Harinder, Arvind Kumar and Yogesh Kumar, all natives of Bihar, at present staying in the Dholewal chowk area.

DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the suspects were on the way to deliver a consignment of opium to their clients.

Accordingly, the police personnel laid a trap and arrested the persons

and seized 500 gram of opium from each of the three suspects.

During preliminary questioning, the trio confessed that they started smuggling opium to earn money in a short span of time. They said they had no source of income so they entered the illegal trade, the DCP said.

Now, a police remand of the suspects would be sought to bust the entire supply line and more arrests would be made soon, he said.