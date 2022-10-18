Three of auto gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 17

The police have busted a gang of looters operating in an auto-rickshaw with the arrest of three persons, identified as Pritpal Singh, a resident of Daba Colony, Pankaj Kumar of Adarsh Colony and Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Bagar, Shimplapuri.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 392, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The gang landed in the police net during investigation of a report lodged by an ex-serviceman, Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Kadiana Kalan village. He said on October 13 around 7 pm, he had hired an auto-rickshaw from Jagraon Bridge to Jalandhar Bypass after making some purchases from the Army canteen.

“Two persons were already sitting in the three-wheeler. When the auto-rickshaw crossed Jagraon Bridge, the suspects threatened me with a sword and forcibly took away Rs 50, 000 from my trouser pocket before fleeing towards Jalandhar Bypass,” Jaswinder said. The police have impounded the three-wheeler (bearing registration no. PB 10DS 5725) and further investigation was on.

Flat burgled

A flat in Canal View Apartments housing complex was reportedly burgled on the intervening night of October 15 and 16. A report in this regard was lodged with the police by Anil Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur in Mohali district, who is working as a driver and caretaker of the flat in Canal View Apartments, owned by Parneet Grewal.

The victim said when he reached the flat on October 16, he found that the thieves had broken into the flat and had stolen two air conditioners, taps from the bathroom, a geyser and a wash basin. The police had registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC.