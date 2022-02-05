Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 4

The police have arrested three members of a gang of snatchers while a security guard’s son has been nabbed for a theft at a factory.

The three members of an auto-rickshaw gang of snatchers, believed to be involved in several cases of theft and snatching, were arrested by the police on Thursday. The police said they got a tip-off that the accused were using a rented Piaggio three-wheeler (bearing registration no. PB 10EH 2574) for carrying out thefts and snatchings from passengers and others, following which three persons were nabbed from Labour Chowk in Shimlapuri on Thursday. The accused, Binderjit Singh, a resident of Maha Singh Nagar, Tuntun Rajab of Daba and Amandeep Singh, alias Chintu, a resident of Gurpreet Nagar, were carrying a stolen motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10HN 1707) in their three-wheeler at the time of the arrest. The police have seized the auto-rickshaw used for committing crimes, the stolen motorcycle and 23 stolen or snatched mobile phones. A case under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC has been registered. The accused were being produced before a court for obtaining police custody for further interrogation on Friday.

In the other incident, the son of a security guard, identified as Rajpal Singh, a resident of Satguru Nagar, was arrested for committing theft of raw material and other goods at a factory.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Aman Kumar, a resident of PHB Colony, Jamalpur, who is employed as a manager in SM Industries in Mukand Singh Nagar, said Santokh Singh from Paramount Security Company, was engaged by the firm for watch and ward duty during night. It was found that in his place, the guard usually sent his son Rajpal to the factory.

“When the theft of material from the factory came to our notice, we checked the CCTV footage and found that Rajpal was stealing raw material and other goods,” he said.

The police arrested the accused and recovered a part of stolen material from his possession. A case under Sections 380 and 411 of the IPC has been registered in this regard on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a Verka booth in Dugri, Phase II, Urban Estate, was burgled during night and thieves decamped with a laptop, cash and 24 kg of Verka ghee. Owner of the shop Surinderpal Singh, a resident of Dhandra village, told the police that he had gone home after locking the shop at night.

“When I reached the shop the next morning, the lock of the shop was found broken and a Dell laptop, Rs 12,000 in cash kept in a drawer and 24 cartons of Verka ghee (one kg each) were missing. The police have registered a case under Section 380 of the IPC on Thursday, he said.