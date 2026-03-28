Three of family attacked at Ludhiana village, youngster critical

A minor dispute escalated into a violent clash in which three members of a family were brutally assaulted with bricks, stones and sticks at Chaunta village under the jurisdiction of the Koom Kalan police station in Ludhiana.

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One youth, Babu Din, sustained serious head injuries and was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, in a critical condition.

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According to the police, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm when Masoom Ali, a resident of Chaunta, was buying something from a grocery shop near the bus stand. He was accompanied by his cousin Najir, a resident of Bhagpur village.

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The complainant alleged that some persons, who were under the influence of liquor, reached the place and started beating them. When Masoom Ali’s mother Bano Najir and brother Babu Din came to rescue him, the assailants also attacked them.

The miscreants allegedly pelted bricks and stones at them and used sticks to assault the victims. Masoom and his mother received multiple injuries, while Babu Din suffered serious injuries on the head. He fell unconscious and was bleeding profusely.

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The suspects fled the scene after issuing threats. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where Babu was referred to the PGI.

ASI Gurmeet Singh said the condition of Babu was critical. On the complaint of Masoom, the police on Thursday registered a case against Karn, Bobby, Shani, Ravi, Nikku, Sanjay and seven unidentified persons under appropriate sections. The police also launched a manhunt to nab them.