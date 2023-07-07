Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 7

In a shocking incident, three members of a family, including a man, his wife and mother, were allegedly found dead at their house in New Janakpuri, Salem Tabri area in Ludhiana on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Chamal Lal, (70), his wife Surinder Kaur (65) and his mother Bibi Jeeto (95), said police. The couple is survived by four sons who are settled abroad, said officials.

According to police, the matter came to light when a milkman, after not getting any response at the house, raised an alarm and asked the locals to inquire.

Ludhiana Joint Commissioner of Police, Saumya Mishra, said the main gate of the house was closed while the door of the room, where the bodies were found was found opened. Prima facie it does not indicate of a crime for loot, but we are verifying all angles, she added.

Police said the bodies were found lying in a pool of blood at the house and as per initial investigation, it seemed that all the deceased have sustained head injuries. The incident has triggered panic among the local residents.