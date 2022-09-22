Three of gang making fake RCs, DLs arrested in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 21

The Ludhiana rural police claimed to have busted a gang involved in making fake registration certificates (RCs) of vehicles and DLs and arrested three of its members. The suspects were also making chip-based registration certificates by using chips of expired RCs.

The suspects have been identified as Jatinder Singh, alias Raja, of Atam Nagar, Jagraon, Jagjit Singh, alias Jagga, a resident of Jiwan Nagar, Jagraon, and Hapreet Singh Happy of Kothe Sher Jung, Jagraon. They were working as private agents in local courts in Jagraon.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ludhiana (rural), Harjeet Singh, while addressing a press conference said that a tip-off was received that the suspects were making fake RCs of all types of vehicles and used to charge between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for the same. They were using a normal printer to print RCs so that these look like original ones.

The SSP said acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the whereabouts of the suspects after which they were nabbed.

The police recovered nine vehicles, including four cars, one tempo, two Enfield Bullet motorcyles and two scooters, from their owners concerned. The RCs of the vehicles were expired. The suspects had made fake registration certificates of the nine vehicles. The vehicles were impounded by the police.

The SSP said five fake RCs, two laptops, a computer, two printers and a hard drive were also seized from the suspects.

The police suspect that they could also have made fake RCs of stolen or looted vehicles and further questioning was on in this regard. Role of the Transport Department in the crime is also being scanned by the police. The ownership of the recovered vehicles is also being verified.

SSP, Ludhiana (rural), Harjeet Singh, said besides making fake RCs, the gang had also been making fake driving licences and till date, they made 80 Driving License (DLs). Even 20 insurance policies of various vehicles were also renewed by the suspects by submitting the fake RCs. Surprisingly, insurance companies also failed to notice the fake RCs and they issued policies without verifying the authenticity of documents.

