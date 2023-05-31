Three of looters’ gang nabbed; cash, 2 sharp weapons seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

The Focal Point police today claimed to have busted a gang of looters and arrested three of its members.

The suspects have been identified as Bittu, alias Bahubali, a resident of Mundian Kalan, Pardeep Kumar of Focal Point and Ankit of Focal Point.

The police recovered Rs 17,000 in cash, a motorcycle and two sharp weapons from their possession.

Focal Point Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar in a statement issued said on May 27, Santosh Gupta of Jiwan Nagar had lodged a police complaint that the three suspects had barged into his house and looted

Rs 20,000 from him.

They thrashed the victim and also threatened to not to reveal about the incident to anyone, the complaint said.

The Station House Officer said now, a two-day police remand of the three nabbed suspects was taken from court and in further questioning, their involvement in past snatching and loot incidents would be inquired.

The police said other members of the gang would also be identified and action would be taken against them.

