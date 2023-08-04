Three of notorious looters' gang held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 3

The Ludhiana police claimed to have arrested three members of a notorious gang involved in looting vehicles and killing a driver. The police also seized a looted vehicle and goods from the suspects.

The trio have been identified as Hardev Singh, alias Vicky (25), of Amloh, Sukhwinder Singh (24) of Amloh and Karan Kumar (21) of Patiala.

JCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, ADCP Sameer Verma, ACP Rajesh Kumar and Sahnewal SHO Inspector Inderjit Singh addressed a press conference in this regard on Thursday.

The JCP said Sanjiv Kumar of Jammu and Kashmir had loaded tools from some firm in Doraha in his Mahindra Pik-Up and was on the way to deliver the same in Chandigarh. On the intervening night of July 26 and 27 when he reached near the tempo union office in Sahnewal, he was stopped by three Bullet motorcycle-borne persons. They took away the vehicle from the driver after dumping him at the Machhiwara chowk. The next day, the Sahnewal police registered a case against the three unidentified persons.

Teja said during the probe, CCTV cameras were checked and on the basis of evidences, the three suspects were identified and arrested. The looted vehicle and goods were recovered from them.

They confessed that recently they had also looted a vehicle carrying huge stock of utensils from Khanna and killed the driver of the vehicle with sharp weapons. Three more members of the gang are yet to be nabbed.