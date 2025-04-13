Three of robbers’ gang arrested

The Dugri police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested three of its members. The police recovered 10 mobiles and three two-wheelers from them.

The suspects were identified as Jobanpreet Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Harmandeep Singh of Dugri.

Dugri SHO inspector Paramvir Singh said the suspects used to surround migrant workers and loot cash and mobiles. They had recently robbed Munna Verma, who stays in UP. After getting information, the police nabbed them on Friday.