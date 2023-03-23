Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Our Correspondent

Raikot, March 22

The Ludhiana (rural) police have nabbed three members of a gang of thieves who had been involved in stealing motorcycles and selling them after preparing fake documents.

Four stolen motorcycles were recovered on the basis of information extracted from the suspects. They have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Seepa, a resident of the Balmiki Mandir area in Guru Nanak Pura, Raikot, Gurtej Singh Ravi of the Shaheed Garh area and Deepak Singh Deepa, a resident of Guru Nanak Pura Mohalla.

The SSP, Ludhiana (Rural), Navneet Singh Bains, said police officials, supervised by Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa and SHO City Raikot Kulwinder Singh Dhaliwal, had nabbed three members of a gang of miscreants that had been involved

in stealing two-wheelers from public places.

The gang was busted on the basis of information received from Gurpreet Singh of Ward 12, whose motorcycle had been stolen from Tehsil Complex on March 16.

Having arrested the trio from different places, the police recovered four motorcycles, which were stolen from various places in the recent past.

Though the police are yet to ascertain complete antecedents of the suspects, preliminary investigation revealed that they had fallen prey to drug addiction, following which they started stealing vehicles by preparing master keys for different types of motorcycles.

The stolen two-wheelers were sold by the three

suspects at throwaway prices after preparing fake documents.

“Though we are yet to ascertain the exact modus operandi of the suspects, probe revealed that they used to change registration number plates and documents after stealing vehicles,” DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said.

He added that SHO Dhaliwal had been advised to ascertain identities of other accomplices and past record of the arrested suspects.

