Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

The Focal Point police claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and arrested three of its members.

The police recovered 10 mobile phones, Rs 450 and two cell phone chargers from the gang members.

The suspects have been identified as Yamil, Anney, both natives of UP and at present staying in Dhandari Khurd, and Parkash Soni, a native of Nepal, staying in Dhandari Khurd.

Station House Officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said Ajay Kumar had lodged a police complaint on February 4 that he owns a shop, Dhillon Enterprises, at Gobindgarh and thieves had targeted his shop on the same night. They had decamped with around 25 mobile phones and other accessories, including data cables, headphones and chargers, Rs 3,500 in cash, etc, from the shop.

“After the police started a probe into the theft case, the three suspects were identified and even a case was also registered against them. Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted at their suspected hideouts and all three of them were nabbed. The police also recovered some stolen mobile phones and accessories from the suspects,” Inspector Brar said.

Brar said during preliminary questioning, it came to the fore that the gang had been committing thefts in shops for a long time and in the past few months, it had committed several thefts in the city.

Now, a police remand of the gang members would be sought from the court so that their role in past theft incidents could be verified and more recoveries of stolen goods can be made.

The trio had also sold some stolen valauables to their clients and the same would also be recovered. Those who had bought the stolen items from them would also face police action.