Three of thieves' gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 26

The Haibowal police on Sunday claimed to have busted a gang of thieves and nabbed three of its members. The suspects had committed over 24 thefts in Haibowal and stole valuables worth lakhs.

The suspects have been identified as Sanju Kumar, alias Batawa (24), of Haibowal, Ranjit Singh, alias Rana (40), of Ajit Nagar, Haibowal, and Varun, alias Tamohan (24), of New Vijay Nagar.

JCP (City) Saumya Mishra, ADCP Shubham Aggarwal, ACP Mandeep Singh and Haibowal SHO Inspector Bittan Kumar addressed a press conference in this regard today.

Mishra said on February 28 night, the miscreants had targeted a footwear shop and a general store in the Haibowal main market. Angry over incidents of thefts, Haibowal market shopkeepers had blocked traffic in the market in protest against the police recently.

He said after the police started a probe, Sanju was arrested on March 24. He was a notorious criminal as two cases of theft and liquor smuggling were already registered against him in the past.

Sanju, along with his aide Varun, had committed over 24 incidents of thefts in Haibowal. They had also committed a major theft at some hosiery on the Chuharpur road recently. Later, they committed a theft at a real estate office at Sant Nagar. Both had also targeted footwear shops in Haibowal, the JCP said.

Mishra said both of them used to sell stolen valuables through their aide Ranjit, who is also facing cases of drug smuggling. All three are drug addicts.

The police also seized Rs 84,000 in cash, a gold ring weighing 6 gm, 21 pairs of shoes, 15 packets of desi ghee, a electronic stabiliser, two LCDs, jeans, lowers and some other items from them.

After the arrest of the thieves, SHO Bittan Kumar said Haibowal market shopkeepers had expressed thanks and the police also assured them that they would keep a strict eye on notorious elements in future.