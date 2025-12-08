Three open fire at e-rickshaw driver

Three car-borne persons opened fire at an e-rickshaw driver on Hambran Road. While leaving the scene, the suspects also threatened to kill him. The victim is a son of former sarpanch of the Congress.

The complainant, Bikramjit Singh, a resident of Kapoor Singh Wala, told the police that on December 6, he was going on his e-rickshaw to drop a passenger, along with her small child, at Chaharan village. When he reached near Khaira Hospital, near Hambran Road, a white Maruti Swift car, without registration number plate, in which three unidentified persons were travelling, stopped near him. One of the persons fired a shot at him. The bullet hit the front mirror of his e-rickshaw and he jumped down to save his life. Before fleeing the scene, the person took his hand out of the vehicle, raised his finger and threatened to kill him.

Investigating officer ASI Major Singh said CCTV cameras were being checked to get any clue about the suspects and after their arrest, the cause of the firing could be known.

The victim told the police that he had no enmity with anyone and don’t know the suspects who fired at him.