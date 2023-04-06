Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

The Khanna police claimed to have nabbed three persons and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from them. The police seized three illegal pistols of .32 bore and 44 live cartridges. An illegal weapon supplier from Rajasthan was among those arrested.

They have been identified as Varun Suri of Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, Amandeep Singh Khurana of Shivpuri chowk, Ludhiana, and Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu, of Ganganagar, Rajasthan. A case under the Arms Act was registered against them.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal and Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Pragya Jain conducted a press conference regarding the matter on Wednesday.

The SSP said a special campaign was launched to nab anti-social elements and during the drive, the team under supervision of Dr Pragya Jain SP (I), comprising Inspector Hardeep Singh, SHO, Sadar

Khanna, Inspector Amandeep Singh, in-charge CIA staff, Khanna, and Sub-Inspector Jagjivan Ram, in-charge, anti-narcotics cell, nabbed the suspects.

The SSP said on March 25, acting on a tip-off, the police laid a naka at a strategic point in Khanna where on suspicion a Toyota Fortuner (bearing registration no. PB 04S 1278) vehicle was stopped for checking.

Two occupants of the SUV, Varun and Amandeep, who were carrying illegal weapons, were going towards Ludhiana. Initially, one .32 bore pistol along with two live cartridges were seized from Varun and two live cartridges were seized from Amandeep.

After seizing weapons, a case was registered on the same day under the Arms Act against the suspects. During further investigation, 40 live cartridges were seized from Amandeep along with one .32 bore pistol, Kondal said, adding that the suspect brought illegal weapons from weapon supplier Deepak of Rajasthan.

Later, Deepak was also nominated in the FIR and he was arrested on April 2. A .32 bore illegal weapon was also seized from him.

Varun and Amandeep have been sent to judicial custody while Deepak is in police remand.

Police said further questioning of the weapon supplier may unveil a big racket of illegal weapons supply to Punjab. Links of the suspects with gangsters are also being verified.