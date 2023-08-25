Three planning to commit dacoity at factory held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 24

The CIA wing of the Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers who were planning to commit a major dacoity at some factory in the industrial hub.

The suspects have been identified as Pargat Singh (29), a resident of Mangwala, Moga, Gurpreet Singh (23) and Balwinder Singh (42), alias Wadda, both residents of Nihal Singh Wala. The police recovered two motorcycles, 21 mobiles phones and sharp weapons from their possession. A case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the suspects.

CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja in a statement issued said the suspects were planning to commit a dacoity in a big factory in the city. They had gathered at some place in Salem Tabri.

A raid was conducted on Wednesday night during which the suspects were nabbed. Two members of the gang managed to give the slip to the police. Raids were on to arrest them.

Juneja said the nabbed suspects also have a criminal past as Pargat was facing a case of drug smuggling registered against him in 2015 in Moga and Gurpreet is facing six cases, including of drug smuggling, snatching and attempt to murder, registered against him at various police stations in Moga in the past. Balwinder is facing murder, drug smuggling and other cases registered against him by the Moga and Faridkot police.

Now, further questioning of the suspects was on to inquire about their past crime incidents, Inspector Juneja said.