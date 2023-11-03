Three proclaimed offenders nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 2

The Sadar Jagraon police today claimed to have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs), who were wanted by the Ludhiana rural police and Rajasthan Police in separate cases.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Jagraon, SI Amarjit Singh, said Jagroop Singh, a resident of Abbupura, Sidhwan Bet, was wanted by the police in a drug case registered against him in 2017. After getting a tip-off about the whereabouts of the suspect, the police conducted a raid and nabbed him.

While accused Darshan Singh, a resident of Dangian village, here, was declared a PO in a cheating and criminal conspiracy case registered against him in 1995 at the Transport Nagar police station, Jaipur, Rajashthan. He was also arrested from his whereabouts in the Jagraon area.

The SHO said the third PO, identified as Nachatar Singh, a resident of Akhara village, was wanted by the police in a drug smuggling case registered against him at the Rajgarh police station, Rajashthan, in 2013. Both absconders were handed over to the Rajashthan Police after their arrests.

