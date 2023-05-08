Three PSPCL employees booked on cheating charge

Our Correspondent

Raikot, may 7

The Ludhiana (rural) police have booked three PSPCL officials under Sections 409 and 120-B of the IPC for alleged criminal breach of trust and causing loss of equipment worth more than Rs 5,65,37,355 crore belonging to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, their employer establishment.

The suspects have been identified as Junior Engineer Daljit Singh, a resident of Rasulpur village in the Jagraon subdivision, Ajit Pal Singh of Patti Tara Kheri Chelan village and Chhinder Pal Singh of Bank Colony near Biradh Ashram Dhuri, all officials of the PSPCL.

They were suspended on March 21 in the case. No arrest has been made so far.

The case was registered at the Raikot Sadar police station on the basis of the outcome of an inquiry conducted by Raikot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa after a complaint made by Assistant Executive Engineer, Raikot, Kulwant Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana (Rural), Navneet Singh Bains, said the trio was found to have conspired to defraud the PSPCL of equipment and conductors worth Rs 5,65,37,355. Junior Engineer Daljit Singh purportedly got issued the equipment on various occasions.

“The inquiry conducted by Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa found that Daljit Singh had not submitted accounts in connection with the equipment worth Rs 5.65 crore withdrawn by him from stores on various occasions. Lineman Ajit Pal Singh was deployed as his assistant and SDO Chhinder Pal Singh was supposed to have the account of equipment withdrawn by Daljit, utilised for works and returned to stores,” said Bains, maintaining that the trio was found to have committed a criminal breach of trust.

The suspects were earlier suspended under Section 4(1) of the PSPCL Employees (Punishments and Appeals) Regulation, 1971, due to negligence/omissions committed by them, on March 21 and AEE Kulwant Singh had lodged a formal complaint with the police later.

Illegal and fraudulent activities of the tainted officials had drawn the notice of senior functionaries following an inquiry conducted on the orders of the PSPCL Chairman Baldev Singh Sran regarding fake temporary power connection provided to a complex situated on the Raikot Bassian road prior to the suspension of the suspect.

Internal inquiry by the PSPCL executives had revealed that the trio had been involved in fraudulent activities for a long time. The suspects had connived to pilfer materials worth crores from corporation stores.

Dhindsa claimed that teams of police officials had been constituted to raid hideouts of the suspects who were absconding. “Hopefully, we will arrest them soon,” he said.