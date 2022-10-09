Three PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8After a contractual employee was electrocuted, three officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) were booked for causing death due to negligence. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old Jasbir Singh.Following a complaint filed by victim’s father Kewal Singh, the Daresi police registered an FIR against suspects. Kewal alleged that the suspects had called his son to fix a fault in the Salem Tabri area but the electricity supply was not disconnected.When Jasbir climbed a ladder to fix the fault, he suffered an electric shock and fell down, he said.A case under Sections 304-A and 34, IPC, has been registered against the suspects at the Daresi police station. The suspects have been identified as PSPCL’s lineman Suresh Kumar, SS Ashwani Kumar and junior engineer Lakhwinder Kumar. ASI Sukhdev Singh is investigating the case while the suspects are yet to be arrested.