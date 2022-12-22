Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

Three assailants with their faces covered robbed a mobile phone shop at gunpoint in Hussainpura village that falls under the Salem Tabri police station, here, on Wednesday evening. When the shopkeeper resisted, the miscreants opened multiple gunshots.

The shop owner, Deepak Kumar (42), suffered a bullet injury on his thigh. Later, he was rushed to the DMCH.

Cops check the footage.

The police said the incident took place around 5:30 in the evening when three bike-borne miscreants reached the shop. Two of the three miscreants then barged into the shop and threatened the shopkeeper to hand over the cash bag while brandishing a weapon. When the shopkeeper resisted, they opened fire at him. Afterwards, the suspects managed to escape with the cash.

Senior police officials reached the spot after getting information about the robbery and started investigation. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras. The police said efforts were on to trace the suspects.

Crime Branch 2 in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said it was not yet clear how much cash was robbed. The shopkeeper was under treatment at the hospital.

How the victim was robbed

