Three schools served notices in district

Ludhiana, April 3
Fed up with hundreds of complaints pouring in against several schools in the state for fleecing parents/students by charging hefty fee, Education Minister Harjot Bains today served notices to several schools in various districts, of which three schools are from Ludhiana district.
The schools that served notices by the department are Sacred Heart Convent School, Utala, Spring Dale Public School, Khanna Khurd, and Ram Lal Bhasin Public School, Ludhiana.
As per the minister, if anyone is found guilty of charging exorbitant fee and other hefty charges, strict action will be taken against the school and in severe cases, the affiliation can be cancelled too. The show-cause notices are served and schools will submit the reply to the same.
