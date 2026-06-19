Three snatchers held; 12 mobiles, 4 bikes seized

The Ludhiana police claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers and thieves with the arrest of three of its members. The police also recovered 12 mobile phones and four motorcycles from their possession.

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The suspects were identified as Karan Masih, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar, Phuman Singh of Bhattian Bet and Rahul, alias Nai, of Salem Tabri.

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ADCP-1 Sameer Verma while addressing a press conference said when a police team was conducting patrolling to keep a check over suspicious persons and vehicles, a tip-off was received regarding a gang, including Karan, Phuman and Rahul, who were addicted to drugs. After snatching valuables from residents, they used to sell the same to buy drugs. They also used to steal motorcycles, which they were using to commit mobile snatchings.

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Verma said the police set up a naka near Ambedkar Bhawan. After intercepting the suspects, they were signalled to stop for checking. During search, 12 snatched mobile phones and a bike were recovered. Later, three motorcycles were also seized, which were stolen by them in the recent past. A probe was on to identify owners of the vehicles.

He said the suspects would be produced in a court and their police remand would be obtained. Karan and Rahul had a criminal history.