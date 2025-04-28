Three students arrested with 110 gm heroin

The police arrested three college students smuggling heroin in Jagraon, Ludhiana district, on Sunday and seized 110 gram of heroin from the accused. The three were waiting for customers in a car when they were nabbed.

The police team led by ASI Sukhdev Singh of CIA staff was conducting checking at Sherpur Chowk. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested the three youths from the Sugar Mill Colony. The accused have been identified as Anmol Singh, alias Abhi, and Arshdeep, alias Arsh of Talwandi Bhai), and Aditya, alias Kaka, of Ghummar Mandi, Ferozepur Cantonment.

The accused were waiting for customers in Jagraon in a car. When the police searched the car, 110 gram of heroin was seized from them. The accused said that they were studying in a college and got involved in drug smuggling due to greed of money. The police obtained their one-day remand.