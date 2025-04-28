DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Three students arrested with 110 gm heroin

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The police arrested three college students smuggling heroin in Jagraon, Ludhiana district, on Sunday and seized 110 gram of heroin from the accused. The three were waiting for customers in a car when they were nabbed.

The police team led by ASI Sukhdev Singh of CIA staff was conducting checking at Sherpur Chowk. Based on a tip-off, the police arrested the three youths from the Sugar Mill Colony. The accused have been identified as Anmol Singh, alias Abhi, and Arshdeep, alias Arsh of Talwandi Bhai), and Aditya, alias Kaka, of Ghummar Mandi, Ferozepur Cantonment.

The accused were waiting for customers in Jagraon in a car. When the police searched the car, 110 gram of heroin was seized from them. The accused said that they were studying in a college and got involved in drug smuggling due to greed of money. The police obtained their one-day remand.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

