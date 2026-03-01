Three suspects nabbed for radicalising youths

The Malerkotla cyber police have busted a gang of miscreants that has been radicalising youth.

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Three members of the gang, including a suspect facing a UAPA case, have been arrested after an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act.

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A joint investigation team of the cyber crime cell and CIA wing is waiting for the outcome of critical analysis of digital evidence to ascertain identities of other accomplices, if any.

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The Malerkotla police have also claimed to have prevented an attempt to spread panic by killing a few persons on the pretext of ‘jihad’ by arresting the suspects.

One .32 bore pistol, three cartridges and four mobiles were seized from the suspects, identified as Farhan Anjum of Lohara Maler, Adnan Khan of Sekhan Wala, Malerkotla, and Waris Ali of Mandiala.

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They were identified and arrested from different places during investigation of an FIR registered at the cyber crime police station under Sections 351 (3), 351 (4), 109, 152, 196, 353, 61 (2) of the BNS on March 5. They were suspected to be involved in activities endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of the nation by speech or electronic communication, besides acts of criminal intimidation and attempted murder.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said police personnel, led by SP(H) Gursharan Singh Sandhu; in-charge, CIA, Harjinder Singh; and SHO, Cyber Cell, Manjot Singh, had identified kingpin of a gang of criminals who were radicalising youths.

It was following the arrest of key suspect Farhan Anjum that the investigating team came to know that he had been spreading communal hatred by prompting youths to follow ‘speeches’ of late Pakistani Islamic scholar, orator and theologian Dr Israr Ahmed and Ahle Hadees Scholar Molana Yusuf Pasrori.

The police claimed that the investigating team had arrested the suspects when they were conspiring to kill an important person with an intent to spread panic and gain notoriety.

Though the police were yet to ascertain details of activities of the suspects, preliminary investigation revealed that they had received funding from Dubai.

The police have not disclosed the outcome of investigation till now. However, sources revealed that a Hindu radical leader from Delhi was among probable targets of the suspects.

“We have collected ample evidence to prove that the suspects were trying to radicalise Muslim youths and they were a threat to the sovereignty of the nation but their disclosure at this junction might affect further progress adversely,” said the SSP, stating that several persons were on their hit list.

The investigation also revealed that one of the suspects, Waris Ali, was already facing a case registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and had remained in judicial custody for about 24 months. The seized weapon and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

The police said further action would be taken on the basis of critical analysis of digital evidence, including data in seized phones, social media accounts of the suspects and their conversations with members of target groups.