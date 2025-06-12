Three teacher unions hold protest

Despite the temperatures hovering around 42°C, hundreds of teachers of different teacher unions, including Democratic Teachers Front, Punjab; ETT 6635 Teachers Union Punjab and 4161 Master Cadre Union, Punjab, sat on a dharna outside the PAU here today. The protest was held from 11 am to 2.30 pm. About 1,000 teachers from all three unions gathered here to protest against the ruling government for not meeting their demands.

Vikram Dev Singh, president, DTF Punjab, said that despite making requests, the AAP government was in no mood to listen to the demands of the teachers. Singh said that after 2.30 pm, the teachers started a march towards AAP office, but they were stopped as barricading had been done. The teachers removed the barricades, which led to a minor argument with the authorities concerned.

Ultimately, officials from the district administration came and assured the teachers that a meeting had been fixed with the Chief Minister on June 18 with the Education Secretary. They were told that on June 12, they could meet the Secretary and put forward their demands.

The teachers rued that though portals on transfers had been opened by the government, still they were not able to apply and go to their parental cadre even after completing the stipulated time. The teachers said that they would intensify the agitation if the government failed to keep the promises.