DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Three teacher unions hold protest

Three teacher unions hold protest

About 1,000 teachers gathered for the stir
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:32 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Despite the temperatures hovering around 42°C, hundreds of teachers of different teacher unions, including Democratic Teachers Front, Punjab; ETT 6635 Teachers Union Punjab and 4161 Master Cadre Union, Punjab, sat on a dharna outside the PAU here today. The protest was held from 11 am to 2.30 pm. About 1,000 teachers from all three unions gathered here to protest against the ruling government for not meeting their demands.

Advertisement

Vikram Dev Singh, president, DTF Punjab, said that despite making requests, the AAP government was in no mood to listen to the demands of the teachers. Singh said that after 2.30 pm, the teachers started a march towards AAP office, but they were stopped as barricading had been done. The teachers removed the barricades, which led to a minor argument with the authorities concerned.

Ultimately, officials from the district administration came and assured the teachers that a meeting had been fixed with the Chief Minister on June 18 with the Education Secretary. They were told that on June 12, they could meet the Secretary and put forward their demands.

Advertisement

The teachers rued that though portals on transfers had been opened by the government, still they were not able to apply and go to their parental cadre even after completing the stipulated time. The teachers said that they would intensify the agitation if the government failed to keep the promises.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts