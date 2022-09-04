Three teachers to get State Award 2022

Ludhiana, September 3
Three teachers would be honoured with the State Award 2022 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day here on Monday. DEO Jaswinder Kaur said names of Rumani Ahuja, Vinod Kumar and Vikas Kapila have been announced for the award.
Rumani Ahuja is a teacher at GSSSS, PAU, Vinod Kumar is principal of the GSSS, Sherpur Kalan, and Vikas Kapila teaches at GPS, Ghungrali Rajputan.
