Three teenagers drown in Sutlej

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 5

Three teenagers drowned in the Sutlej after they went out swimming in the river on Sunday evening. The bodies of the deceased were recovered by the police with the help of the divers.

The deceased have been identified as Prince Yadav (16), a resident of Guru Kirpa colony, Bhattian, Rohit Kumar (16) of Guru Harrai Nagar and Anshu Gupta (14) of Geeta Colony.

At around 11 am on Sunday, five friends left home telling parents that they were going to play cricket but went to the Sutlej for swimming. The sudden rise in flow of water drowned three of them, however, the other two managed to come back to shore.

Two teens who survived immediately rushed back and informed the parents about the missing teens. Later, the Salem Tabri police was also informed. SHO Salem Tabri Sub-inspector Harjit Singh along with the team immediately rushed to the spot and called divers.

Teens had drowned at around 3.30 pm and divers also struggled hard to trace the bodies from the river. Bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC would be initiated in the case, the police said.