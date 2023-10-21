Three travel agents booked for duping 20

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

The Sadar Khanna police yesterday registered a case against three travel agents who had duped 20 persons of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The suspects have been identified as Ritesh Chopra of Alwar, Rajasthan, Chandan Kumar of Ghaziabad, UP, and Gurbachan Singh of Shimlapuri.

Jatinder Singh of Payal and three other persons in a police complaint lodged against the suspects alleged that they had given 20 files to the trio to send them abroad. In lieu, they took lakhs of rupees from them but they failed to arrange visas. Now, they have refused to return the money.

The police registered a case and launched further probe in the matter.

