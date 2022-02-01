Three vehicle thieves, two snatchers nabbed from city

Ludhiana, January 31

In a successful drive against thieves, snatchers and other criminal elements, the city police arrested three two-wheeler thieves and two snatchers from various parts of the city on Sunday and seized eight stolen motorcycles, a scooter and 13 mobile phones from their possession.

The police nabbed two of the thieves, Devinder Singh and Sunny, both residents of Jassian, from the T-Point on Jassian Road on a tip-off that the accused were involved in several cases of theft, snatching and other crimes. At the time of the arrest, the duo was riding a stolen Bajaj Passion motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 67B 5842). The police also seized seven stolen cell phones from them who were booked under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC.

Kulvir Singh, a resident of Mohalla Nanaksar, Shimlapuri, was arrested by the police from Maha Singh Nagar with a stolen Hero Splendor motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 10DP 4636). The police recovered six more stolen motorcycles, a Honda Activa scooter (PB 10HH 5325) and five stolen mobile phones during the probe.

The accused have been booked under Sections 379 and 379-B of the IPC.

The police have arrested two snatchers Sunny and Mohammed Safiad, both residents of Sherpur Kalan, during investigation launched on a complaint lodged by Sham Dev Bhagwati, a resident of Uchi Mangli. As per the complaint, two motorcycle-borne youths had snatched his mobile phone from near Gole Market in Focal Point on Sunday. The accused were traced with the help of the registration number of a Hero motorcycle (PB 10EB 7494) provided by the victim. The police have recovered the snatched mobile phone and also impounded the motorcycle used by the duo for committing the crime. A case under sections 379-B/34 IPC has been registered.

One arrested in theft case

The police have arrested a person, Rahul Kuma, a resident of Durgapuri, Haibowal, who is believed to be involved in many cases of thefts. He was arrested during investigation on the complaint of Deepak Kumar, a resident of Gaganpreet Colony, Haibowal, who said on Saturday night, he heard a sound from their roof.

“On checking, we saw that a person who was standing on the roof of the house threw a heavy plastic bag on the floor and fled away with the same. Later, we found many taps, pipes and other items missing from the house,” said the complainant. The police said several taps, pipes, AC pipes, sanitary fittings, a pipe wrench and a cutter were recovered from the accused who was booked under various sections of the IPC.