Three women arrested on extortion charge

Ludhiana, March 9
The Samrala police today arrested a woman, her mother, and mother-in-law on the charges of demanding Rs 3 lakh extortion money from Dhande village resident.
The accused have been identified as Ramandeep Kaur of Mandi Gobindgarh, her mother-in-law Manjit Kaur, and mother Bhinder Kaur of Bijlipur village. Ramandeep’s husband Gurpreet Singh, who was also booked in the case, is yet to be arrested.
Complainant Jatinderpal, an employee at a toll barrier near Samrala, said some persons over mobile phone had recently demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh from him else threatened to kill his 13-year-old son.
After filing a complaint at the Samrala police station, the investigation led to the identification of a woman. During the investigation, she admitted to the crime and the involvement of two of her accomplices in the case.
A case was also registered against the accused.
