Three women nabbed for seeking loan against fake gold jewellery

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 2

The Jagraon police arrested three women on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The suspects had produced fake gold ornaments at a bank for availing gold loan.

They have been identified as Sant Kaur, a resident of Talwandi Nai Abad, Dakha, Amandeep Kaur of Jodhan and Sidi Bai of Jalalabad.

The complainant in the case, Rakesh Jain, manager, HDFC Bank, Jagraon branch, in his complaint stated that Sant Kaur had visited the bank for availing a gold loan against ornaments, including four earrings and two rings weighing 23.860 gm.

When the ornaments were checked by an employee of the bank, it was observed that the same were fake.

The suspects had deliberately tried to dupe the bank by applying a loan against the fake ornaments.

Investigating officer ASI Jorawar Singh said yesterday, the police had registered a case against the trio, following which raids were conducted and they were arrested by the police. The fourth suspect in the case was at large and raids were being held to arrest him.