 Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Flyover construction begins at Bhaini Sahib junction, two more roadblocks still exist on 76-km NHAI project completed in 2020

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Work to construct flyover on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway at Bhaini Sahib near Ludhiana began on Tuesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 26

In a major development, a big hurdle on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway has been cleared, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said.

COST Rs 2,069.7 crore

With this, the construction of a flyover at Bhaini Sahib junction has begun and will be completed within the next four months.

Project Report

  • Length: 76 km
  • Six-lane: 54 km
  • Four-lane: 22 km
  • Route: Starts from Kharar town, passes through Morinda bypass, Khamano town, Samrala bypass and terminates at Ludhiana.
  • Timeline: Started in 2017, completed in March 2020
  • Roadblocks: Bhaini Sahib, Jattana Ucha, Khant Manpur
  • Clearance: Bhaini Sahib by April 30, 2024

(Source: NHAI)

The development assumes significance as the non-availability of requisite land had left the flyover incomplete even over three years after the four-six-laning of the highway that connects Ludhiana with Chandigarh had been completed.

The issue of land acquisition was resolved after the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, took up the matter with the district administration and NHAI officials to get possession of the requisite land for paving way for the flyover completion.

Arora told The Tribune here on Tuesday that the work on the four-six laning of the Ludhiana-Chandigarh section of the National Highway-95 (now NH-05) had begun in 2017 and had been completed in March 2020 but the 800-m stretch at Bhaini Sahib, which included construction of the flyover at the junction, could not be completed due to the non-availability of the requisite land.

It was causing a massive traffic congestion and bottleneck on the busy highway as the vehicular traffic from both sides had been diverted on a single lane due to the non-construction of the flyover, which was causing inconvenience to commuters and was leading to accidents and traffic jams on a daily basis.

“Now, the issue has been resolved and the possession of the requisite land has been taken over following which the much-awaited construction of the flyover and other balance works at the Bhaini Sahib junction has started,” the Rajya Sabha MP disclosed.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member in the Upper House of Parliament from Punjab said the NHAI had fixed a deadline of April 30, 2024, to complete the construction of the flyover and other allied works.

Meanwhile, two more roadblocks still exist on the highway at Jattana Ucha and Khant Mannpur villages due to the litigation over land acquisition.

Arora said the Arbitrator had already announced the decision on the dispute between landowners and the NHAI following which he had taken up the matter with the Fatehgarh Sahib district administration to expedite the possession of the requisite land at both sites to pave the way for the completion of the balance works at the highway.

Rs 2,070-cr project

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the four-six-laning of the Kharar-Ludhiana section of the NH-95 (new NH-05) on June 15, 2016.

Following this, the NHAI had awarded the work at Rs 2,069.7 crore, including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities, on September 5, 2016, under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase V in the Hybrid Annuity Model.

The total length of the highway to be developed was 76 km.

The project has helped in expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Punjab, especially Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali districts, through which this highway passes, and in reducing the time and cost of travel for traffic, particularly heavy traffic, plying between the Kharar and Ludhiana section.

The development of the stretch has also helped in uplifting the socio-economic condition of the region.The development of a 76-km-long Kharar-Ludhiana section involved six-laning of 54-km and four-laning of a 22-km highway. The highway construction started at Kharar, passed through Morinda bypass, Khamano town , Samrala bypass and terminated at Ludhiana.

Improved connectivity

The highway has improved connectivity from Ludhiana to Chandigarh and parts of the North. The project has also provided alternate connectivity of Chandigarh to the NH-1 as well as for the traffic from South-West Punjab to Chandigarh. The project has two major bridges, six minor bridges, eight flyovers, six vehicular underpasses, 10 pedestrian underpasses, nine major junctions and 8-km-long bypass at Samrala.

The work was undertaken through hybrid annuity, under which the government had paid 40 per cent of the construction cost while the remaining 60 per cent had been borne by the concessionaires.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

DGP-businessman row: Himachal High Court orders shifting of DGP Sanjay Kundu, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri

2
Jalandhar

In Jalandhar, daughter Guneet Kaur lights pyre of Lt Col Karanbir Singh who died after being comatose for 8 years

3
Uttar Pradesh

Watch: Tiger rests on gurdwara wall after it strays into human habitation in UP’s Pilibhit; locals gather to see it

4
Sports

‘Returning my Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award’, wrestler Vinesh Phogat writes to PM Modi

5
Delhi

‘Blast’ near Israeli embassy in Delhi, police find letter addressed to envoy

6
Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan shares pictures from his wedding celebration

7
Trending

When Santa Claus greeted this Punjabi man in Canada with ‘Sat Sri Akal’, his reaction was...

8
India

Will find attackers of merchant navy ships even from depths of seas and take strict action, says Rajnath Singh

9
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan posts heart-breaking birthday message for son Zoravar

10
Entertainment

When Ankita Lokhande couldn't handle Sushant Rajput's intimate scenes with Parineeti Chopra; she ‘fainted’ watching Anushka Sharma kiss him in ‘PK'

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Dense fog to impact rail, road, air traffic across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as Principal Secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion

2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi

The police have increased security in the national capital a...

In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar

In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar

The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in a car in Seoul park

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...


Cities

View All

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

Defunct streetlights add to commuters’ misery as dense fog engulfs holy city

3 peddlers held with 1.5-kg heroin

Construction of speed breakers puts brakes on traffic flow in Amritsar

Vigilance Bureau nabs SI for taking Rs 50K bribe

Resource centres yet to receive funds for transportation of school students

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

CHB mulls some relief on need-based changes

Couple crushed to death by tipper on Airport Road

Chandigarh air remains ‘very poor’ for 2nd day

Committee gives nod to 17 more C&D waste collection centres

EWS admissions in non-minority private schools start on January 10

Dense fog to impact rail, road, air traffic across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

‘Blast’ near Israel embassy in Delhi

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, air quality remains ‘very poor’

L-G wants 3 lakh tulips to bloom across Delhi

Review plea in SC seeks ban on screening of kids for admission to nursery

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Poor governance, stalled projects eroded public trust

Gambling case: Prosecution’s failure led to acquittal of AAP MLA Angural

10 days on, cops still clueless

Five more teams seal quarterfinal berth in hockey meet

MP Rinku for easing traffic at PAP chowk

Dense fog to continue for few days

Dense fog to continue for few days

Two thieves arrested, 12 vehicles recovered

Youth hacked to death by 3 miscreants

Man booked for strangling wife to death one year ago

After concerns raised by CAG, civic body starts probe

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Govt to release more funds for facelift of royal city: Punjab CM

Gangster Malkeet sent to three-day police remand

Capacity building programme ends