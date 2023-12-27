Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 26

In a major development, a big hurdle on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway has been cleared, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said.

COST Rs 2,069.7 crore

With this, the construction of a flyover at Bhaini Sahib junction has begun and will be completed within the next four months.

Project Report Length: 76 km

Six-lane: 54 km

Four-lane: 22 km

Route: Starts from Kharar town, passes through Morinda bypass, Khamano town, Samrala bypass and terminates at Ludhiana.

Timeline: Started in 2017, completed in March 2020

Roadblocks: Bhaini Sahib, Jattana Ucha, Khant Manpur

Clearance: Bhaini Sahib by April 30, 2024 (Source: NHAI)

The development assumes significance as the non-availability of requisite land had left the flyover incomplete even over three years after the four-six-laning of the highway that connects Ludhiana with Chandigarh had been completed.

The issue of land acquisition was resolved after the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, took up the matter with the district administration and NHAI officials to get possession of the requisite land for paving way for the flyover completion.

Arora told The Tribune here on Tuesday that the work on the four-six laning of the Ludhiana-Chandigarh section of the National Highway-95 (now NH-05) had begun in 2017 and had been completed in March 2020 but the 800-m stretch at Bhaini Sahib, which included construction of the flyover at the junction, could not be completed due to the non-availability of the requisite land.

It was causing a massive traffic congestion and bottleneck on the busy highway as the vehicular traffic from both sides had been diverted on a single lane due to the non-construction of the flyover, which was causing inconvenience to commuters and was leading to accidents and traffic jams on a daily basis.

“Now, the issue has been resolved and the possession of the requisite land has been taken over following which the much-awaited construction of the flyover and other balance works at the Bhaini Sahib junction has started,” the Rajya Sabha MP disclosed.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member in the Upper House of Parliament from Punjab said the NHAI had fixed a deadline of April 30, 2024, to complete the construction of the flyover and other allied works.

Meanwhile, two more roadblocks still exist on the highway at Jattana Ucha and Khant Mannpur villages due to the litigation over land acquisition.

Arora said the Arbitrator had already announced the decision on the dispute between landowners and the NHAI following which he had taken up the matter with the Fatehgarh Sahib district administration to expedite the possession of the requisite land at both sites to pave the way for the completion of the balance works at the highway.

Rs 2,070-cr project

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved the four-six-laning of the Kharar-Ludhiana section of the NH-95 (new NH-05) on June 15, 2016.

Following this, the NHAI had awarded the work at Rs 2,069.7 crore, including cost of land acquisition, resettlement and rehabilitation and other pre-construction activities, on September 5, 2016, under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) Phase V in the Hybrid Annuity Model.

The total length of the highway to be developed was 76 km.

The project has helped in expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Punjab, especially Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali districts, through which this highway passes, and in reducing the time and cost of travel for traffic, particularly heavy traffic, plying between the Kharar and Ludhiana section.

The development of the stretch has also helped in uplifting the socio-economic condition of the region.The development of a 76-km-long Kharar-Ludhiana section involved six-laning of 54-km and four-laning of a 22-km highway. The highway construction started at Kharar, passed through Morinda bypass, Khamano town , Samrala bypass and terminated at Ludhiana.

Improved connectivity

The highway has improved connectivity from Ludhiana to Chandigarh and parts of the North. The project has also provided alternate connectivity of Chandigarh to the NH-1 as well as for the traffic from South-West Punjab to Chandigarh. The project has two major bridges, six minor bridges, eight flyovers, six vehicular underpasses, 10 pedestrian underpasses, nine major junctions and 8-km-long bypass at Samrala.

The work was undertaken through hybrid annuity, under which the government had paid 40 per cent of the construction cost while the remaining 60 per cent had been borne by the concessionaires.