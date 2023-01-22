Three youths die after hit by train

Ludhiana, January 21
Three youths crushed to death by a train at Dhandari Kalan late on Friday night.
According to information, the deceased were friends. Yesterday night, they were crossing the railway line when they were hit by a train. They were died on the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Lovepreet Singh (27), a resident of Nawanshahr, Sukhman Singh (19), a resident of Amritsar, and Ravi Kumar (27), a resident of Hoshiarpur.
On receiving the information, the Government Railway Police reached the spot. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC were initiated by the police.
