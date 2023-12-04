Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 3

In a special ticket checking drive carried out on the directions of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sanjay Sahu, a team of railway officials, led by the DCTI, Sanjeev, along with supporting staff, on board the New Delhi-Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi Express (12029/30) and Amritsar-Katihar Amrapali Express (15708) between the Ludhiana and Amritsar railway stations on Saturday, a little more than Rs 1.25 lakh were recovered as due fare and penalty from ticketless travellers and those travelling without valid tickets.

The ticket checking staff also inspected passenger amenities, catering arrangements and quality of food being served to travellers during the rail journey on these trains.

The DRM said in their interaction with passengers on-board the trains, the railway officials made an appeal to everyone to travel with valid tickets and also to purchase their tickets from authorised outlets. The passengers were asked to make more use of digital platforms such as UTS mobile application and ATVMs to purchase both reserved and unreserved tickets online.

The officials also discussed sanitation conditions in trains and railway complexes while apprising the passengers of anti-littering steps afoot in the Ferozepur railway division.