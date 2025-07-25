DT
Home / Ludhiana / TiE Chandigarh opens satellite office in city

TiE Chandigarh opens satellite office in city

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:25 AM Jul 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
To strengthen entrepreneurial support in the state, TiE, Chandigarh, inaugurated its satellite office in Ludhiana, marking a new chapter in fostering innovation, mentorship and global opportunities for local entrepreneurs. Murali Bukaputam, chair, TiE Global Board of Trustees, was the chief guest at the event. He emphasised the importance of empowering regional entrepreneurial hubs through global linkages. The office is envisioned as a local hub to support entrepreneurs by offering access to TiE’s global network.

