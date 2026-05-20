Tight security arrangements at Halwara ahed of Mann, Kejriwal visit

Security was tightened at Halwara International Airport on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal.

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According to official sources, the Chief Minister’s helicopter is scheduled to land at the airport around 1.30 pm, while Kejriwal is expected to arrive from Delhi on an Air India flight at approximately 2.10 pm.

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From Halwara, both leaders are expected to proceed to Ludhiana. Kejriwal is likely to stay in the city for two days. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at the airport and along the route, with the Chief Minister’s convoy scheduled to travel by road.

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Sources said the Chief Minister and Kejriwal are expected to hold meetings with party workers on several organisational and political issues.

Till 9 am on Tuesday, even local party leaders were reportedly unaware of the visit. An AAP leader, requesting anonymity, said he was initially informed that Kejriwal would address the public at Halwara Airport. However, he later learnt that both leaders would head to Ludhiana for high-level meetings on key issues.

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CM Mann will reportedly address the public and a few media channels have been invited. His address will be telecast and a separate enclosure has been made at the airport for the address.

“We feel fresh directions may be given to party workers, especially as it is an election year,” the leader said.