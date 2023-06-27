Tillers warm up to migrant labourers amid paddy season

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot, June 26

Recent months have brought about a sea-change in the outlook of Ludhiana and Malerkotla district village residents towards migrant labourers.

While the natives were clamouring for the ouster of migrant labourers from their localities just a couple of months ago, cultivators are now fighting over the groups of migrant labourers undertaking the transplantation of paddy.

A video that has been doing the rounds on social media shows some farmers of the Malwa region garlanding migrant labourers and the driver of the bus ferrying them, hailing the labourers as the ‘connoisseurs’ of paddy transplantation.

A perusal of an FIR registered at the Raikot Sadar Police Station reveals that four members of an Umarpura-based peasant family were booked for reportedly getting into a scuffle with another farmer over the deployment of a group of labourers for transplantation.

Social activist Harjinder Singh expressed apprehension that police stations and panchayats would soon be inundated with complaints over disputes involving migrant labourers. Some farmers lamented that a few politicians are seizing certain issues concerning the migrants and the natives to make political capital out of it.

Rachhpal Kaur, the sarpanch of Chhana village, has asserted that there has been no history of discrimination against migrant labourers in the village. Kaur acknowledged that due to a shortage of labour during the paddy season, tillers tend to treat migrant labourers more sympathetically.