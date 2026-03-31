Tiny quail birds grow popular, promise big profits to Punjab farmers

Quail farming is emerging as a profitable venture as the demand for the bird and its eggs is growing across the state and beyond.

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Once considered an exotic dish, ‘quail bater curry’ is now finding its way into the main course offerings at eateries.

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Riding the trend, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is encouraging farmers to rear quail due to its profitability and low-investment.

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While wild quails are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, commercial farming of the Japanese quail (Coturnix japonica) is permitted. The veterinary university maintains a flock of 150 Japanese quails at its farm.

Recently, the university organised a training workshop on hygienic quail meat production and processing. After the session, 65 quail birds were distributed among farmers from the district.

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“Quail farming is already popular in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, it is slowly gaining momentum. It’s a mini delicacy,” said Nitin Mehta, head, Department of Livestock Products Technology.

Mehta highlighted the nutritional appeal of quail eggs. “Quail eggs are small, speckled delicacies, roughly one-third the size of chicken eggs. They are rich in iron, protein, and vitamins A and B12, making them a good source of nutrients. Their creamy yolk and gourmet appeal make them popular in Asian cuisine, be it boiled, fried or pickled,” he said.

He added pickled quail eggs are particularly loved for their tangy flavour and health benefits. Mehta said the eggs offer a nutritious snack option for health-conscious consumers as they are lower in cholesterol as compared to chicken eggs.

Quail has become a promising diversification option for poultry farmers in the state. A trainee, who got birds from the university, said, “I have a poultry farm, and hence, I thought of quails. I’ve my fingers crossed and am expecting good returns.”

Sikh Tejinder Singh, director of livestock farms, emphasised the suitability of quail farming for small-scale operations. “It enables farmers to generate supplementary income without heavy capital burden,” he said.

JPS Gill, Vice-Chancellor, underscored the university’s broader vision. “Quail farming and processing are promising for economic welfare of farmers. With increasing demand for nutritious poultry products, quail meat and eggs can create new income avenues, especially for small and marginal farmers,” he said.

According to him, the university focuses on scientific rearing, value addition, processing and quality maintenance to ensure profitability.