Tiny tots put up grand show

Ludhiana: BCM Arya International School organised a three-day activity for the students of Nursery-UKG grades. With the themes of “Nature World”, “Celebrating Les Métiers “(Professions) and “Junior Fantasy World”— the event aimed at enhancing knowledge, imagination and creativity of the children. Dressed up according to their respective theme, the tiny tots put up an amazing show. The parents were delightful spectators to the event. Cambridge head Jasneev Seth appreciated the efforts put in by the tiny tots.
Annual day celebrated
Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School celebrated annual day amidst great splendor, mirth and zest. Chief guest Kulwant Singh Sidhu was welcomed by president Gurpal Kaur and others. The cultural show began with shabad gayan “Aisi Preet Kro Mann Mere”. Students presented performances in with music, luddi, garba, giddha, bhangra, etc. Prizes were given to the meritorious students who had achieved laurels in their academics and co-curricular activities for 2020-21 session. The director of institution, Daanish Grewal, felicitated staff members and students for their relentless hard work, achievements and their contribution to the institution.
CT University develops 3D printer
The Research and Innovation Centre for Excellence (RICE) in CT University developed an in-house 3D printer, said Manbir Singh, Pro Chancellor, CTU, on Thursday. Dr Inderjit Singh, in-charge of RICE lab said, “The team of students and faculty members has put different technologies all together to develop a refined design of 3D printer which can deliver high quality, composite ready performance in an efficiently compact size. Students gets an opportunity not only to design their imaginations, but have them in their hands within few hours of 3D printing here in our rapid prototyping lab.”
Tribune Shorts
