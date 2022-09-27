Tipper operators protest

Ludhiana, September 26
Members of a committee of tipper and trailer operators staged a protest here against the government demanding early redressal of problems faced by them. The operators use tippers and trailers for the transportation of sand. MLA from Ludhiana West Gurpreet Gogi met the protesters.
The protesters handed over a demand letter to MLA Gogi and said they were currently going through a tough phase. Protesters said operators had to pay road tax even for stationed empty vehicles. They said operators were facing financial hardship as there was no income. They were unable to pay school fee of their children and it had become difficult to run the household, protesters added.
MLA Gogi assured protesters that efforts would be made to get their issues resolved. Gogi said he would talk to the CM regarding the matter. A meeting to discuss demands of operators would be held with CM soon, he added.
MLA Gogi said the AAP government would address mining-related issues on a priority basis.
