Tipsy man thrashes policemen, nabbed

Doraha, October 28
An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a havildar of the Doraha police station were allegedly beaten up and injured by a drunkard person whom the police party went to arrest on the complaint of the latter’s wife at Ryan plaza in Doraha on the intervening night of October 26 and 27.
The accused was arrested from the spot and a case was registered against him at the Doraha police station. His medical examination being conducted, investigation is on by the police.
The wife of the accused, Sandeep Singh, complained to the Doraha police station that her husband, who was in an inebriated condition, was beating her up at the Ryan toll plaza in Doraha. A police party, led by ASI Hardam Singh, reached the spot. To utter astonishment of the onlookers, the drunkard began beating up ASI Hardam Singh and the police party with a baseball bat.
Some employees of the plaza, who tried to intervene, were also beaten up by the drunkard. The accused was immediately rounded up and brought to the police station.
A case was registered against him and his medical examination was conducted. The further investigation is being carried out by the police, Payal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harsimrat Singh Chetra said.
