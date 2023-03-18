Titu Baniya, supporters stage protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 17

Activist Jai Prakash Jain, popularly known as Titu Baniya, and his supporters staged a protest outside the DC office over pollution in the Buddha Nullah. The activist asked the government to take concrete steps to stop pollution in the Buddha Nullah and ensure it is rejuvenated in the right manner.

To highlight the menace and mark the protest, he displayed bottles filled with black-coloured polluted water of the Nullah at the Mini Secretariat.

Jain added that politicians had been doing politics around the issue of Buddha Nullah pollution for decades but the issue has not been addressed so far.

“We appeal to the state government to take concrete steps to stop all kinds of pollution in the Buddha Nullah. Nobody should be allowed to dump any kind of waste in the nullah,” he said.