DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / TN sprinters hog limelight in national championship in Ludhiana

TN sprinters hog limelight in national championship in Ludhiana

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:22 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Athletes take part in a track and field event in the tournament. PHOTOs: INDERJEET VERMA
Advertisement

The 21st National Youth Athletics Championship got off to a colourful start at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday, bringing together promising young athletes from across the country for a three-day battle on the track and field. The event will provide a crucial platform for youngsters aspiring to reach the national and international levels.

Advertisement

On the opening day, Tamil Nadu clinched two of the three gold medals. In the 100m race for boys, Tamil Nadu’s Neil Samraj R clocked 10.46 seconds to establish a new meet record. The previous record of 10.63 seconds had been set by Anshu Rajak at Coimbatore in 2024.

Advertisement

Mehebubul Ahamed of West Bengal (10.74 seconds) and Pushender Kumar of Delhi (10.81 seconds) secured second and third position, respectively.

Advertisement

In the girls’ section, T Mrithika of Tamil Nadu took 11.78 seconds to finish ahead of her opponents and clinch top honours in the 100m race. She was followed by Suchitra S of Karnataka whose timings was 12.03 seconds, while Saawari Kulkarni of Maharashtra (12.09 seconds) won the bronze medal.

In discus throw (girls), Oshin of Haryana annexed gold medal with a throw of 45.98m, while Dimpy Saini of Uttar Pradesh (43.22m) and Mansi Dangi of Haryana (43.09m) secured second and third position, respectively.

Advertisement

Organised by the Punjab Athletics Association under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the championship will continue till September 3. Ravinder Chaudhary, competition director, is overseeing the technical arrangements and ensuring that the competitions are conducted in accordance with the AFI rules.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts