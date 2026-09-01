TN sprinters hog limelight in national championship in Ludhiana

The 21st National Youth Athletics Championship got off to a colourful start at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday, bringing together promising young athletes from across the country for a three-day battle on the track and field. The event will provide a crucial platform for youngsters aspiring to reach the national and international levels.

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On the opening day, Tamil Nadu clinched two of the three gold medals. In the 100m race for boys, Tamil Nadu’s Neil Samraj R clocked 10.46 seconds to establish a new meet record. The previous record of 10.63 seconds had been set by Anshu Rajak at Coimbatore in 2024.

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Mehebubul Ahamed of West Bengal (10.74 seconds) and Pushender Kumar of Delhi (10.81 seconds) secured second and third position, respectively.

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In the girls’ section, T Mrithika of Tamil Nadu took 11.78 seconds to finish ahead of her opponents and clinch top honours in the 100m race. She was followed by Suchitra S of Karnataka whose timings was 12.03 seconds, while Saawari Kulkarni of Maharashtra (12.09 seconds) won the bronze medal.

In discus throw (girls), Oshin of Haryana annexed gold medal with a throw of 45.98m, while Dimpy Saini of Uttar Pradesh (43.22m) and Mansi Dangi of Haryana (43.09m) secured second and third position, respectively.

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Organised by the Punjab Athletics Association under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the championship will continue till September 3. Ravinder Chaudhary, competition director, is overseeing the technical arrangements and ensuring that the competitions are conducted in accordance with the AFI rules.