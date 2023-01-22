TNC global team holds parleys on no-burn agriculture with Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 21

The global team of The Nature Conservancy (TNC), India, held parleys with experts of Punjab Agricultural University on no-burn agriculture under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal.

Mathew Brown, MD, Global Conservation; Michael Doane, global MD, Food and Freshwater Systems; Kahlil Kettering, BEF programme director; Dr Annapurna Vancheswaran, managing director, TNC; Dr Guru Koppa, director PRANA; Saswati Bora, director of Regenerative Food Systems; and Priya Shyamsunder, lead economist, were among the members of the visiting contingent.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between PAU and TNC in mid-December 2022 to collaborate on the project ‘Development, Adoption and Impact Analysis of No-Burn and Regenerative Agriculture in Punjab’ and build on joint efforts for promoting regenerative and no-burn agriculture (PRANA) project being implemented across the state of Punjab.

Briefing the envoy about the PAU’s existing stature, Dr SS Gosal said this torchbearer of the Green Revolution leads in conservation agriculture, apiculture, and farm mechanisation. Research accomplishments in protection and processing technologies paired with novel technology transfer strategies have tailored the extraordinary work tradition of the university, Dr Gosal remarked.

He listed climate-resilient technologies, speed breeding and energy-efficient agricultural machinery for small and marginal farmers as some of the domains underpinning the university’s quest for refinement.

Enumerating the futuristic technologies of interest to PAU, Dr Gosal cited the use of sensor-based technologies, drones, imaging, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics in agriculture. He referred to the 60-year-old partnership with various G20 member countries for academic cross-border mobility and crop improvement programmes, and specified PAU’s search for partners sharing common values and commitment to the dynamism of a relationship.

Mathew Brown explained the role of political will in creating an enabling environment for the uptake of carbon-negative crop residue management technologies and the importance of harmonising policies across ministries to simultaneously achieve multiple goals.

A presentation by Ajmer Singh Dhatt, PAU’s Director of Research, encapsulated the varsity’s several research technologies in the realms of cropping systems, soil testing, kinnow cultivation, and conservation agriculture, such as zero tillage, leaf colour chart, tensiometer, super seeder, smart seeder, agro-forestry systems, biofertilisers, pesticide residue analysis, micropropagation, and so on, that supplement the university’s stash of contributions to society. Talking about the newly released wheat variety PBW826, he mentioned that it has been identified simultaneously for two major wheat-growing zones of India.