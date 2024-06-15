To curb crime in industrial areas, 5 spl vehicles flagged off

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 14

Taking a novel initiative to curtail the incidents of snatching and robberies in industrial areas, the Ludhiana police on Friday flagged off five patrolling vehicles, which will be exclusively dedicated to the industrial areas. These vehicles were given by the Public Police Foundation comprising city industrialists to the Ludhiana police for strengthening the patrolling network in crime prone pockets in city.

Vehicles were flagged off by the Commissioner of Police Ludhiana Kuldeep Singh Chahal in the presence of esteemed dignitaries from industry including RN Gupta and sons, Kangaroo Staplers, Ralson India Ltd, Avon Cycles, Osho Forging, and Neeraj Satija, senior vice president. Police Public Foundation.

Talking to the Tribune, CP Chahal, said, “It was a kind gesture by the Police Public Foundation which provided five patrolling vehicles to the Ludhiana police. These vehicles would be mainly deployed in industrial areas like Focal Point where snatchers are targeting the industrial workers snatching cash and other valuables from them. These vehicles will now patrol in the factory areas and would instill sense of security and confidence among the workers”.

CP Chahal added that in the coming days, more such vehicles would be deployed in industrial areas so that industrialists and industrial workers can work in safe environment.

“I have made a complete plan to strengthen the patrolling in city. Apart from industrial areas, police patrolling is also being strengthened in the entire city. The police will protect every resident living in the jurisdiction of commissionerate and special instructions in this regards have been issued to all the police stations and PCR teams”added CP Chahal.

Food vans for cops

In a first-of-its-kind initiative for the cops performing duty in remote or far-off places, the Ludhiana police today flagged off two food vans. These vans will have a live kitchen facility which will be used to prepare a food for the policemen who are deployed at some odd places where they are not having an easy access to food.

Police Commissioner Ludhiana Kuldeep Chahal along with the city industrialists flagged off these vehicles at Police Lines here on Friday.

“Usually during law and order duties, cops have to spend hours at one place. Many times, access to the food becomes a big issue as they cannot leave their place of duty to get food. In such situations, police food vans would be sent to serve food to the cops. Vans have live kitchen facility which will be used to prepare food. In some situations, food may be prepared at Police Lines kitchens and then will be transported to the places where cops are deployed on law and order duties,” he said.

