To seek justice, Samyukt Kisan Morcha to leave for Lakhimpur Kheri on May 4

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

To get justice for families of ‘martyred’ farmers, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will leave for Lakhimpur Kheri on May 4 from the state. A meeting of the morcha was held here on Saturday.

The meeting was headed by general secretary of BKU (Lakhowal) Harinder Singh Lakhowal, state president of the BKU Behramke Balwant Singh Behramke and state president of the Jai Kisan Andolan Gurbaksh Singh.

A big caravan will leave from Punjab on May 4 for Lakhimpur Kheri. Members of the SKM from other states, including Haryana, MP, UP and Rajasthan, would also reach Lakhimpur. They will meet the families of victim farmers. On May 5, they will hold a meeting with the Lakhimpur Kheri administration and seek justice for the families of the ‘martyred’ farmers, said Harinder.

The farmer leaders said the SKM delegation had conducted a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on April 17. He had assured the union leaders that a bonus would be given on low yield of wheat and power supply would be ensured.

They said the CM had also assured to provide MSP on ‘moongi’, maize and basmati. He had also said a meeting with the PSPCL CMD would be arranged and another meeting of the SKM would be called within a week. In the SKM meeting today, they took a decision as they claimed their demands regarding power supply, MSP, etc, were not fulfilled by the state government. Hence, the bodies associated with the SKM will stage a massive protest at Chandigarh on May 17.