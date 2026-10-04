Tobacco, phone chargers seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

The recovery of tobacco products and mobile phone chargers from the Ludhiana Central Jail has prompted a police probe into how prohibited items entered the high-security prisons.

The items were found on Thursday after jail officials noticed a suspicious packet lying unattended on the premises. The packet had been wrapped with tapes, according to the complaint submitted by Jail Assistant Superintendent Rishavpal Goyal. On opening the packet, the officials allegedly found a charger adapter, three chargers and several packets of tobacco. The recovery also included 70 gm of loose tobacco, the jail authorities said.

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The officials subsequently informed the Division No 7 police and handed over the matter for investigation. A case has been filed.