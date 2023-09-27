Toddler crushed to death by school van

Ludhiana, September 26
A one-and-half-year-old child was crushed to death by a school van at Pawat village in Machhiwara on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Manjot Singh.
The incident came to light when the school van came to drop the deceased’s elder brother at home. When the victim’s mother came out to receive the boy, Manjot also came out of the house. His mother was unaware of the fact. Later, when the van was leaving the spot, boy was crushed under one of its rear tyres and died on the spot.
Samrala DSP Jaspinder Singh said after recording the statement of the deceased’s family, the police would take further action.
