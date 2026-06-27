Toll plaza worker ‘assaulted’ on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana

Some unidentified car-borne youths allegedly assaulted a toll worker at the Chowkiman Toll Plaza on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana early Friday morning. They were allegedly insisting on free passage without paying the toll fee, which was opposed by the toll worker.

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As the argument escalated, the youths got out of the car and started beating up the toll worker on the road. The injured worker was identified as Harjeet Singh, a resident of Talwandi Kalan. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

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Harjeet Singh said he was on duty from 12 midnight to 8 am. Around 4 am, some men in a car arrived at the toll plaza and tried to pass through the toll-free lane without paying the toll fee.

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“When I asked for their local identification card, they identified themselves as residents of Mullanpur Dakha. They also stated that they had previously crossed the plaza without paying fee and would do so this time as well. When I asked them to show their Aadhaar cards and tried to take a photo of the car’s registration plate, they started beating me,” Harjeet alleged.

The victim said after the incident, he immediately informed the toll plaza management. He stated that he would file a police complaint against the accused.